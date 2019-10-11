McDonnell Confirms He and Corbyn Will Resign if they Lose Another Election

In an interview with Alastair Campbell, John McDonnell has confirmed he and Corbyn will quit leading the Labour Party if they lose another election. Now all that remains is to make them realise this time round that coming 56 seats behind the Tories doesn’t count as a victory…

McDonnell may not even have to wait for an election defeat, however, as this morning it was learnt he may be shifting to backing Tom Watson’s plan of holding a referendum before an election; and in retaliation, some of Labour’s most hardcore membership are already briefing against him. The state of the Labour Party in 2019: where John McDonnell is being called a Blairite…

UPDATE: Shadow Cabinet member John Trickett appears to have joined in the pile on, having replied to the hard left anti-McDonnell video gaining traction on Twitter noting it’s popularity. Not as supportive as McDonnell would have wished for…

H/T @Kevin Schofield who spotted the quickly-deleted Tweet…