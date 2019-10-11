The Lady Nugee Is For Turning

Emily Thornberry took to the airwaves yesterday in the run-up to Corbyn’s speech, where she declared that she’d rather have a second referendum than a general election because an election would just “be all about in or out, what kind of deal, and so to a certain extent I can see the sense in trying to have a referendum first”…

Which is directly contradictory to her argument at the end of May where she spoke of the dangers of a new Prime Minister who is willing to leave with No Deal, saying “if you get a Tory leader who wants to do all that they should have the guts to take it back to the people, and if they’re so confident that that’s what the people want then they should ask them, that’s why we should have a general election.” What could have possibly changed her mind?