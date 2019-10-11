Corbyn’s New Chief of Staff’s Love-In with Jo Swinson

As Guido reported yesterday, Corbyn has a new Chief of Staff following the unceremonious removal of Karie Murphy two days ago. Whilst we know the new appointment, Helene Reardon Bond, is a married woman (purely on the basis her husband also works for Corbyn as his chauffeur), it looks like Bond has been flirting with someone else: Jo Swinson.

A quick scroll through Helene’s twitter shows a long history of overtly friendly messages with the Lib Dem leader, including “that’s the @joswinson I know!” and buying a signed copy of her book (apparently she has written one…)

Helene’s flirting with the Lib Dems shouldn’t come as a surprise though. Half of Labour’s voters are also doing it…