Lib Dem Compares Brexit to Nazi Germany and Domestic Abuse

The Liberal Democrat’s parliamentary candidate for Torridge and West Devon, David Chalmers, has become the latest Lib Dem candidate to insult his prospective voters – this time by posting comments on Facebook comparing Brexiteers to Nazis. Chalming…

The candidate claimed that Brexit is causing divisions that have “split families and friends have led to huge rises in violent crime on our streets and domestic abuse in our homes.” He went on to say:

“We have to stop this – just as we stopped the Nazis in Germany and their sympathizers in this country at the time from destroying this country in the 1930s.”

This comes just weeks after neighbouring candidate Kirsten Johnson stepped down following a car crash interview where she insulted her constituents as “98% white, we don’t have a lot of ethnic minorities living in North Devon, people aren’t exposed to people from other countries, they don’t travel a lot.” Nice of so many Lib Dems to reveal what they really think…