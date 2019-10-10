Jess Phillips Office Attacker Fined £207

Michael Roby – the man responsible for attacking Jess Phillips’s office a fortnight ago (or causing a disturbance, depending on which account you read) – has been fined £207 by a judge. Yardly the punishment Phillips will have been hoping for…
Michael Roby – the man responsible for attacking Jess Phillips’s office a fortnight ago (or causing a disturbance, depending on which account you read) – has been fined £207 by a judge. Yardly the punishment Phillips will have been hoping for…
Steve Baker on Boris’s New Brexit Deal:
“fair and reasonable”