Corbyn’s New Chief of Staff Joins the Family Business

The Stalinist removal Karie Murphy as Corbyn’s Chief of Staff yesterday was both shocking and unsurprising in equal measures. While her body is still warm, however, Corbyn has appointed former Whitehall equalities chief, Helene Reardon Bond, as her replacement. In line with Labour’s foreign policy, Guido presumes this Bond is from Russia with Love…

Other than being characteristically posh, the appointment didn’t seem particularly interesting; however, it has now come to light that Bond’s own son, Jack, has worked in Corbyn’s office – running his Twitter account for a number of years. Bond’s husband is also one of Corbyn’s drivers.

As ever with the Labour party, it’s all about who you know…