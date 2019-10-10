Chris Williamson Loses High Court Battle to be Readmitted into Labour Party

Contrary to his buoyant and optimistic mood at Labour Conference, Chris Williamson has lost his High Court bid to be reinstated to the Labour Party after he was suspended over allegations of Antisemitism.

The defeat is in spite of raising over £60,000 from supportive donors to fight the battle. Money well spent…

The judge did in fact rule that the Labour Party acted unlawfully when it reopened the disciplinary case against Williamson, yet did not overturn the MP’s suspension. The Labour Party psychodrama continues rolling on…