Will Woke Pundits Get ‘Joke’?

Amazing isn’t it, that pictures that have been lying around on newspaper picture desks for a week are suddenly on the front pages today. Most of the coverage is under newsdesk bylines rather than sports writers. The English Cricket Board chief executive Tom Harrison said last night: ‘We have spoken with both Clare and Ben – as well as others in attendance – who have all clarified the innocent context behind the still photographs taken at last week’s PCA Awards. Whilst it is not the case here, we recognise that for the millions who are impacted by domestic violence, this is a very real and serious issue.’ So the collective line from the sports world is “it was a joke” and that is where sports hacks are going to leave it. Let’s see what the likes of Marina Hyde, Camilla Long, Sarah Vine, Gaby Hinsliff, Camilla Cavendish, Caitlin Moran, Jane Moore and, err Charlotte Edwardes have to say about the pictures in their newspaper columns…

