Trudeau Campaign Material Claims Brexit is “Alt-Right”

In a bizarre attack graphic against Canadian Conservative Party leader Andrew Scheer, Canada’s favourite make-up artist Justin Trudeau has claimed that Scheer not opposing the democratic decision of 17.4 million Brits to leave a political institution – the kind of which Canada would never think of joining – is “Alt-Right”. Canadians go to the polls a week on Monday, and Trudeau’s Liberals are neck and neck with Scheer’s Conservatives. Guido isn’t sure Trudeau’s stunt is the kind of signalling that Canada’s diplomatic service would appreciate…