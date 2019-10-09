Remainers Launch Disco Concept Album To Keep EU Dream Stayin’ Alive

A disco concept album written about Brexit has just been released by the pro-EU band Article 54, as a particularly unique way to express their current political (night) fever dream…

On Twitter, band member Rhodri Marsden said “Ten weeks ago I said on here that I’d started writing a disco concept album about Brexit. Unbelievably, I wasn’t joking. Even more unbelievable it’s finished”.

The album includes the songs:

Piece of Cake Freedom of Movement Let’s Go W.T.O Backstop Canada Plus Alternative Arrangments No Deal Hard is Better

and provides 36 minutes of high energy camp political tunes. If you enjoy it enough, you can always put it on repeat – don’t stop ’til EU get enough…