Remainers Launch Disco Concept Album To Keep EU Dream Stayin’ Alive

A disco concept album written about Brexit has just been released by the pro-EU band Article 54, as a particularly unique way to express their current political (night) fever dream…
On Twitter, band member Rhodri Marsden said “Ten weeks ago I said on here that I’d started writing a disco concept album about Brexit. Unbelievably, I wasn’t joking. Even more unbelievable it’s finished”.
The album includes the songs:
- Piece of Cake
- Freedom of Movement
- Let’s Go W.T.O
- Backstop
- Canada Plus
- Alternative Arrangments
- No Deal
- Hard is Better
and provides 36 minutes of high energy camp political tunes. If you enjoy it enough, you can always put it on repeat – don’t stop ’til EU get enough…