Red Lion Suffering From Extinction Rebellion

A favourite haunt of Westminster staffers, The Red Lion, acted more like a nightclub than a pub last night, as bouncers refused punters entry through the door at the back, and patrons had to get their hands stamped in order to have access to the loos. Guido is told the pub instituted its new authoritarian system in response to Extinction Rebellion’s protesters abusing its facilities without paying. Classic communists: sponging as much as they can and exasperating the hard-working, low paid staff…

October 9, 2019 at 2:00 pm

Green News



“Emma Thompson has arrived in her gas guzzling carbon footprint stomping jet to serve Vegan food from the boat parked on Oxford Circus while the Yoga classes are taking place on Waterloo Bridge! Haha really? Couldn’t make this stuff up.”

