In news that does not bode well – but will come as no surprise – to Brexit watchers, MPs have failed to make up their minds in nominating local pubs to the Parliamentary Pub of the Year contest. They can’t organise which brewery to organise a piss-up in…

Convenor Toby Perkins sent a sheepish email to MPs today, granting them a two-week extension to make the two-minute nomination video required to enter the competition. Is there anything MPs won’t delay..?

