Islington Tories Call for Mentally Ill People to be “Neutered”

In what is being claimed as an excruciating typo, Islington Tories tweeted out an unusual suggestion for those dealing with mental health problems – that they “should be neutered and helped”. Awkward…

The account quickly clarified that it did not want to sterilise the mentally ill, and called the tweet “a genuine mistake” that is “completely unacceptable”. And there was Guido thinking the Tories had gone overboard on authoritarianism…