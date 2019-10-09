EU President: Bercow Working with me to Block No Deal

Addressing the EU Parliament, it’s President, David Sassoli, let slip that he is now bypassing the UK Government and talking directly to Bercow about how to delay Brexit. Bercow has always claimed he isn’t a Remainer and just wants the Commons to have its say – according to Sassoli, Bercow is actively lobbying against No Deal behind the scenes…

Upon hearing this startling claim, Brexit Party MEP Richard Tice tried asking an urgent question on what authority Bercow and Sassoli had to have said discussions, an attempt that was quickly quashed by the Parliament’s President. To talk so openly about his anti-democratic machinations really is Sosilly…