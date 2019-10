A new ComRes poll has seen the Tories leap up 6 points since prorogation. Looks like Downing Street are getting their messaging to cut through (actual classic Dom)…

The Tories still have a lot of votes to take from the Brexit party before they could be sure of a big majority, however, as Farage still commands 28% support amongst 2016 leave voters. The poll is the first time this year ComRes have predicted a Tory majority…