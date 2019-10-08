Public Believe UK Should Leave EU With No Deal

A new ComRes poll has found that more people think the UK should leave the EU without a deal on 31 October if the EU doesn’t agree to Boris Johnson’s deal. 42% of Brits agree with the statement “If the EU doesn’t agree to Boris Johnson’s proposals for a Brexit deal, the UK should leave on 31 Oct without a deal” compared to 40% who disagree. Excluding ‘don’t knows’ that’s a margin of 51.2 to 48.8…

Additionally, more people would feel angry (40%) than relieved (37%) if the UK does not leave on 31 October. Even if the Surrender Act works, the EU needs to wake up to the fact that the British public won’t countenance extending for long…