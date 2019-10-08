Police Shut Down Four Extinction Rebellion Sites

Extinction Rebellion leaders have admitted that four of their sites have now been shut down by police, including Lambeth Bridge, Westminster Bridge, Smithsfield Market, and a site on Millbank. See the flashpoints of cleared sites in Guido’s battle graphic above…

In a Telegram message to protesters, leaders admitted “police removal teams are moving fast” and of their sites, “8/12 [remain] standing.” Police forces seem to be moving a lot faster than earlier in the year…

Read the leaked telegram message from Extinction Rebellion leaders here…

Morning rebels! ☀🌞💕☕

Huge respect to all of you for going through the night 🙏 Here’s the morning site review 📰

1: Marsham St – We Are All Crew by far the densest site with c. 1000 rebels! Tents being encouraged to move by the police but morning dance vibes prevail💃🕺🏼- Gluing on actions occurring at 4 Government buildings within site, but police removal teams are moving fast. Laura the lorry looking threatened with police surround, 70 tents, 12 gazebos 🚛

2: Millbank – the North are under a lot of pressure from police, looking like one roadblock about to go. Most tents packed up, arrests occurring and losing infrastructure. Brave and courageous rebels, we love you! ❤

3: Lambeth Bridge – Big ups to the SW & Faith groups for an immense 12hr stand off yesterday with over 60 arrests. They have now merged with We Are All Crew 💃

4: Horseguards – Love Rebellion feeling loved up 💕 12 gazebos and 70 tents still up, seems calm, infrastructure growing! Kitchen functioning! 🥘🥗

5: Whitehall – People’s Assembly in progress, Jacob Rees-Mogg just walked past 🙄 – Strong determined vibes to continue to hold the site! Plenty of tents and rebels 💪🏼

6: Victoria St – The Scots are rocking it! 300+ rebels, holding site comfortably and currently underway with an action of BEIS. 60 tents, kitchen up and running ☕☀

7: Trafalgar – Sound system on! Energy reviving slowly, lost some infrastructure in the night. Roadblocks good. A little thin on numbers, hoping for more to join 💕

8: Westminster Bridge – After what we thought was a calm settling into night time, the police came back at midnight and cleared the site. Now moved to Plan B and joined Trafalgar. Huge love to the Londoners! ❤

9: The Mall – good vibes currently after a spate of arrests this morning. 50 or so rebels, tents, marquees still up and only few police about. 👨‍👨‍👧‍👦

10: After a jolly night bedded down in Smithsfield Market, Animal Rebellion to take their 2nd site today on Horseferry Rd! 🐗 Welcome!

11: Global Justice now at St James Park, having a meeting this morning to discuss moving to a 2nd Plan B. 30 or so rebels. And toilets have arrived! 😁

12: XR Peace – are up and about and ready to join another site, possibly The Mall 🕊

All in all… That’s 8/12 standing but this could already be old news 😉📰

October 8, 2019 at 12:56 pm

Green News



Quote of the Day

Marc Almond on Emma Thompson…

“Emma Thompson has arrived in her gas guzzling carbon footprint stomping jet to serve Vegan food from the boat parked on Oxford Circus while the Yoga classes are taking place on Waterloo Bridge! Haha really? Couldn’t make this stuff up.”

