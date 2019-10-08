Hillier Targets MP Staffers in Speakership Campaign

Labour MP Meg Hillier – who is currently running to replace Bercow as Commons Speaker – has taken the unprecedented step of writing to MPs’ staffers promising to address the prevalent bullying problem in parliament. Conveniently, the biggest obstacle to resolving the issue will be leaving his post very shortly…

In the email, Hillier writes

“I am running because of my concerns about the slow progress in tackling the culture of bullying and harassment that is still too prevalent in Westminster.

…

Whether you are employed by the House or by an individual MP, we should be nurturing the talent that chooses to work to support Parliament in its important work. All too often staff have been let down.

I fully support the establishment of an independent complaint mechanism and sanctions for those who act inappropriately. But more than that we need to see a wholescale shift in culture.

I did not want you to think that I am talking about you and not with you. I am speaking to trade unions and staff association representatives.”