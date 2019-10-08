Heidi Allen Joins LibDems, Her Fifth Party Since February

Congratulations to the LibDems on recruiting Heidi Allen as their nineteenth MP. They should be warned this will be her fifth party since February. So don’t assume it is permanent. Particularly if there is an election next month…

The Tories won 51% of the South Cambridgeshire vote in 2017, hard to tell how much personal loyalty she commands in the constituency. She needs quite a swing to the LibDems at the next election, given they won only 18% of the vote last time. The video above of broken promises and lies since 2016 has been viewed hundreds of thousands of times. Good luck Heidi…