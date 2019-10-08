Extinction Rebellion Start Begging for Food

In a snub to the many homeless people in Westminster, Extinction Rebellion have resorted to publicly begging for food donations on only the second day of their self-indulgent protest. Ironically the protesters can’t just pop to the shops as their road blockages have stopped the shelves being restocked…

In a Tweet, Extinction Rebellion said their “overnight rebels need hot water, ready-to-eat vegan food, tents, sleeping gear and warm clothes. Please help them. Many are preparing to go on hunger strike so they need some food now”. Guido sympathises with the rebels’ hunger – the protesters stopped his Tesco delivery arriving this morning…