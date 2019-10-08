Boris ‘Private Prosecutor’ Liable to Pay Over £100,000 in Costs

Marcus J. Ball – the man who attempted, and failed, to prosecute Boris Johnson for lying to the public during the EU referendum – has been walloped by the courts with a £46,130.18 bill for Judicial Review proceedings, and a further £55,000 for Magistrates’ Court proceedings. The Pound Shop Wolf of Wallstreet will soon be worth even less than that…

Last month Ball said he was facing “financial ruin”, and these costs are unlikely to help with that situation. This judgement makes Ball’s smarmy fundraising pitch even funnier. This part in particular had the Guy Newsroom in stitches…

Read the scathing High Court costs judgment in full here…