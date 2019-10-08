Boris on Extinction Rebellion

At the launch of Charles Moore’s third and final Thatcher biography last night, Boris Johnson took the opportunity to comment on the surrounding “uncooperative crusties and protesters of all kinds littering the road”

“When we are waylaid in the streets, as I am sure we will be, by importunate nose-ringed dreadlocked climate change protesters”

“[Margaret Thatcher] took it seriously long before Greta Thunberg.”

“The best thing possible for the education of the denizens of those heaving, hemp smelling, biverwhacks that now litter Trafalgar Square and Hyde Park and the rest of them. The best thing for them would be to stop blocking the traffic and buy a copy of Charles’ magnificent book.