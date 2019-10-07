Wonk Watch: October Edition

As the dust settles around the new Government and its wide-ranging appointment of wonks there have been a smattering of new appointments and promotions.

As keen observers of Guido’s SpAd list will have seen, former CCHQ media monitoring guru, Afghanistan veteran, and CPS Head of Digital Gareth Milner has been snapped up by DExEU to become a special adviser. Gareth is a popular fixture in Westminster and will be missed by wonk world. Congrats on the appointment!

As Gareth leaves the CPS, his former #TeamSaj colleague Nick King is returning to the organisation after taking a leave of absence for a stint working on the now-chancellor’s leadership campaign. Over at the IEA, former James Heappey staffer Emily Carver is joining as Media Manager, and Emma Revell has been promoted to head of communications at the institute. Emma joined the organisation from the CPS to become Comms Manager in April. Well deserved promotion…

The CPS has bolstered its ranks by taking on the Vote Leave veteran, who was Number 10’s former Political Secretary, the recently ennobled Stephen Parkinson and the New Schools Network founder and former Number 10 policy unit’s Rachel Wolf. Both have become CPS Research Fellows and members of its Advisory Council. Congratulations!

