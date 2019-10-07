Public Not Interested in Boris/Acuri Affair and Oppose Extinction Rebellion

A new poll by YouGov has revealed that less than a quarter of Brits think it is relevant for them to know if Boris and Jennifer Arcuri had a romantic relationship. 62% think it isn’t…

Majorities in every region, country, age group, gender, and social grade of the UK say it is not relevant, which makes Morgan’s constant focus on it this morning seem a waste of time. Interestingly, fewer women are likely to say it is relevant than men…

The same poll found that 53% of the public oppose Extinction Rebellion’s fortnight-long shut down of Westminster, compared to just 37% who support it. Things look even bleaker for the extremist group when the poll is broken down to strongly oppose vs strongly support; with just 12% strongly support the group, vs 33% who strongly oppose them. Looks like the true extinction might be their climate communist cabal…