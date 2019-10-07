Extinction Rebellion Use Second Untaxed Vehicle in Protests

Immediately after Extinction Rebellion’s widely-publicised Fire Tankie protest last week, keen-eyed co-conspirators spotted their truck was untaxed. Odd for such a left-wing organisation…

Their protest today – although overall less bloody – involved a hearse blocking the road at Trafalgar Square. Presumably the body in the back wasn’t connected to last week’s blood collection drive…

Embarrassingly, today’s vehicle was also untaxed – and has been for a fortnight. If Guido has to cover another of these untaxed protest vehicles, he’ll be accused of flogging a dead hearse …