Extinction Rebellion Use Second Untaxed Vehicle in Protests

Immediately after Extinction Rebellion’s widely-publicised Fire Tankie protest last week, keen-eyed co-conspirators spotted their truck was untaxed. Odd for such a left-wing organisation…

Their protest today – although overall less bloody – involved a hearse blocking the road at Trafalgar Square. Presumably the body in the back wasn’t connected to last week’s blood collection drive…

Embarrassingly, today’s vehicle was also untaxed – and has been for a fortnight. If Guido has to cover another of these untaxed protest vehicles, he’ll be accused of flogging a dead hearse …

October 7, 2019 at 3:16 pm

Green News



Quote of the Day

Marc Almond on Emma Thompson…

“Emma Thompson has arrived in her gas guzzling carbon footprint stomping jet to serve Vegan food from the boat parked on Oxford Circus while the Yoga classes are taking place on Waterloo Bridge! Haha really? Couldn’t make this stuff up.”

