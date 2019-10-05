Saturday 7-Up

This week 317,317 visitors visited 1,046,008 times viewing 1,666,494 pages. The top stories in order of popularity were:
- SNP Tabling New Coup Bill
- Labour May use Tory Conference to Pass Votes at 16
- Baroness Hale Makes Digs at Boris in New Speech
- McDonnell Granted Urgent Question on Hedge Funds Shorting No Deal
- Vice President of EU Parliament Tried to Critique Boris’ Deal Without Having Read It
- Diane Abbott Forgets Number of Allotted Questions at PMQs
- Read in Full: Boris’s New Negotiation Position
