Rory Announced His Resignation Last Night But Everyone Took It As a Joke

At Letters Live last night in the Royal Albert Hall, Rory Stewart announced his resignation on stage, before reading a letter from Eton professor to Stanley Johnson. No one took it seriously. Perhaps they should have…
