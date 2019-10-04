Rory Announced His Resignation Last Night But Everyone Took It As a Joke

At Letters Live last night in the Royal Albert Hall, Rory Stewart announced his resignation on stage, before reading a letter from Eton professor to Stanley Johnson. No one took it seriously. Perhaps they should have…

October 4, 2019 at 4:42 pm

Quote of the Day

Cameron on that shameful Guardian leader…

“There is no privilege in holding your eldest-born child in your arms as their life drains away. Death knows no privilege.”

