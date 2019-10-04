Proposals Published to Make Parliament ‘More Inclusive’

Parliament’s Administration Committee has published its proposals to change access rights for passholders on the Parliamentary estate, in an attempt to make it “more inclusive.” The leaked draft proposals Guido reported back in July have held true and the proposals are sure to prove unpopular. One of the most controversial proposals is that of opening Strangers’ Bar up to all passholders, not just MPs. Meaning no MP only bars would be left…

The proposals include:

On sitting days allowing all full-passholder staff (both House staff and Members’ staff) access to the Commons Terrace, without guests. On the Terrace there would be an extended “Members-only” area (for Members and their guests) at the far end of the Terrace by Speaker’s House.

And on non-sitting days allowing all full-passholders access to the Terrace with up to three guests.

Reducing access for staff to the Pugin Room after noon whilst allowing all full-passholders access if they have booked a meal in the Strangers’ Dining Room with guests, if there is space, for pre-dinner drinks.

Allowing all House and Members’ staff to access the Strangers’ Bar without guests.

Providing access to those contractors who work on the Estate on a permanent basis to have access to cafeterias.

Read the proposals in full here…