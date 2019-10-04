London Mayor: Runners and Riders

With Rory jumping into the race today and just 216 days until the election is upon us, Guido thought it was time to compile a list of runners and riders for the next Mayor of London. All candidates listed below have already declared…

Sadiq Khan – Labour (4/7) Incumbent. Former MP and Shadow Justice Secretary under Miliband. Leading in all the polls. Despite presiding over rising crime, odds on favourite to win again.

Shaun Bailey – Conservative (16/1) Member of the London Assembly since 2016. Former youth worker. Second and a long way behind Sadiq in the polls...

Siobhan Benita – Lib Dem (10/1) Former pro-Heathrow independent candidate, now anti-Heathrow Lib Dem. She’ll be h oping Londoners forget the actual role of Mayor so she can ride a London anti-Brexit wave to City Hall…

Siân Berry – Green Party (50/1) Co-leader of the Green Party and Member of the London Assembly. Will be hoping Extinction Rebellion awareness will boost her chances though by May Londoners will probably be thoroughly annoyed with them…

Sue Black – Women’s Equality Party (200/1) Professor of Computer Science at Durham University, which is 263 miles from London. Ran a campaign to save Bletchley Park. Also a member of the Lib Dems, apparently

Charlie Mullins – Independent (100/1) Self-promoting ex-Tory who likes the sound of his own voice and isn’t a big fan of Brexit. I-can’t-believe-it’s-not-Rory Mullins is unlikely to stay in the race until the end…

Rosalind Readhead – Independent (200/1) Describes herself as an “environmental campaigner”. Running on a platform to ban private cars. Watch out Sian, Rosalind has her eco-friendly, non-private tanks on your turf…

Rory Stewart – Independent (5/2) Wild card. Popular with journalists. Unclear if he will be popular with anyone else. Hoping he can do a Ken Livingstone and displace his former party’s candidate. He will have to keep up his momentum to not be crowded out by the more virulently anti-Brexit candidates…



No Brexit Party or ‘The Independent Group for Change’ candidates have been announced yet…