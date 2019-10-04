Chelsea LibDems Make It Horlicks

Nicola Horlick earned the sobriquet “super-woman” after flying to Frankfurt to tackle her banker bosses in an employment row, accompanied by a load of hacks to write her up admirably. She’s always been good at marketing herself to the media, a skill she will no doubt deploy now she has been selected for the LibDems. Her actual business career since then has been less than super;

At Deutsche Asset Management she presided over the Peter Young Scandal

Bees and Honey, her venture aimed at retail investors was abandoned before it could even fly

Bramdean, her fund of funds, invested in Bernie Madoff

Georgina’s, her Barnes restaurant’s closure after 18 months was blamed on Barnes being “full of mothers with children who don’t go out much at night”.

Money & Co, her latest bandwagon peer-to-peer lending operation has slashed its staff numbers down to just one

Her timing might be seen as opportunist to jump in with the LibDems, however it is clearly time to quit business…