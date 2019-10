This morning, the President of the Supreme Court, Baroness Hale – who 10 days ago ruled Boris’s prorogation unlawful – opened an education conference with the phrase “let’s hear it for the girly swots” as she stood in front of a presentation titled “Spider woman takes down Hulk: Viewers transfixed by judge’s brooch as ruling crushed PM” That independent and non-politicised judiciary in full view, given Boris is likely to be up in front of her again if Jolyon has his way, is this wise?…