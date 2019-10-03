Vice President of EU Parliament Tried to Critique Boris’ Deal Without Having Read It

Iain Dale tore apart the Vice President of the EU Parliament last night, who tried to criticise Boris Johnson’s new deal without having read his letter setting out the details. Virtually anonymous EU politicians are very rarely subjected to this kind of scrutiny, and Dale batted away Heidi Hautala’s waffle with facts.

In the extraordinary exchange, Hautala not only revealed she has not read the letter, but also called the 2016 vote a “so-called referendum”; said she supports a second one; didn’t know checks occur away from the border in ports like Rotterdam; and seemed surprised that the interview was “very challenging”. If only Monsieur Barnier himself was willing to put himself under the same scrutiny UK politicians face…