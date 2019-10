Stella Creasy has begun advertising for a temporary MP to act in her place for seven months, to ensure “casework, campaigns and community concerns of the residents of [Walthamstow] are not neglected” over the course of her maternity leave. The £50,000-a-year Locum MP would be based for xis months in Creasy’s constituency rather than Westminster, and would not be able to vote or sit in the Commons. Could not her experienced staff handle the work load in her absence? Stella clearly thinks not…