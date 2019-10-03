‘Spartans’ Come Out Batting For Boris’ New Deal

Downing Street will be heaving a sigh of relief this morning as it becomes clear that half the battle over a deal is over, with Brexit stalwarts who voted against May’s deal all three times coming out batting for the Government over Boris’ New Deal. It looks possible that there is a majority in Parliament for Boris’ new proposal, which sets the UK on a credible path to a divergent Canada-style future relationship, a complete contrast to May’s plans of close alignment. The next (harder) step is for the EU to be pragmatic and come on board too, and close this messy chapter in politics…