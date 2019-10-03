Peter Bone’s Generous Offer to Bercow

Speaker Bercow is suffering from a very hoarse voice, and seemingly there is no medicament that will help him out. Peter Bone popped up with a helpful suggestion that to rest his voice perhaps the Speaker should take some time off, particularly when it comes to debates regarding the European Union. Sadly for everyone involved, the Speaker declined Bone’s kind suggestion…

October 3, 2019

