MP Staffers at War Over Stolen Towel

Whilst MPs have been heckling Boris Johnson over his tone, they may want to double-check with their researchers whether they are responsible for a new sign put up in PCH after their towel was nicked. Presumably a common occurrence in a building so full of wets…

The poster promises that when the culprit is found the staffer will “make what Liam Neeson did to those Albanian fellas look like a teddy bear’s picnic”. Guido particularly enjoyed the responsible party’s final sentence – never miss an opportunity to pull…