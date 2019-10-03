Lib Dem London Selection Mess

As Guido reported back in September, the Lib Dems have now confirmed former fund manager Nicola Horlick as their candidate for Chelsea and Fulham. Local Tory incumbent Greg Hands is already having fun with the news on Twitter, pointing to an article Horlick wrote saying vote for Corbyn and calling for a Hung Parliament. Despite being known as a “superwoman” fund manager, her crowdfunding business fired all but one of its employees last year and lost £1.4 million…

Meanwhile in neighbouring Kensington, there is a big rift in the Lib Dem party with many members apparently not happy about the selection of Lutfur Rahman protege Rabina Khan who has been a member of both the dodgy Tower Hamlets First party and Labour. A local Lib Dem source gets in touch to tell Guido the party have selected a “nutty carpet bagger.” Expect big fallouts once Brexit is done…