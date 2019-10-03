Extinction Rebellion’s ‘Blood’ Spray Stunt Literally Backfires

Extinction Rebellion’s stunt outside the Treasury got off to a hilariously bad start, when they lost control of the hose after just a few seconds, spraying their entire team with red paint and missing most of the Treasury. Blood on their hands…

H/T @DavidSamFrancis
October 3, 2019 at 11:24 am

Quote of the Day

Marc Almond on Emma Thompson…

“Emma Thompson has arrived in her gas guzzling carbon footprint stomping jet to serve Vegan food from the boat parked on Oxford Circus while the Yoga classes are taking place on Waterloo Bridge! Haha really? Couldn’t make this stuff up.”

