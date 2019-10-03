Extinction Rebellion Spray 1800 Litres of Fake Blood Over the Treasury

In a protest that has left one of the oldest buildings in Whitehall looking like a scene from War of the Worlds, climate communists Extinction Rebellion have just sprayed 1800 litres of fake blood over the treasury using an old fire engine. Maybe the Treasury need to fight fire with fire…

The specific motive is unclear apart from a sign on the fire engine saying “stop funding climate…”. They say blood is thicker than water, but XR are thicker than most…

UPDATE: That black smoke coming out their fire engine doesn’t look particularly environmentally friendly…

H/T @DavidSamFrancis
October 3, 2019 at 10:37 am

Green News



Quote of the Day

Marc Almond on Emma Thompson…

“Emma Thompson has arrived in her gas guzzling carbon footprint stomping jet to serve Vegan food from the boat parked on Oxford Circus while the Yoga classes are taking place on Waterloo Bridge! Haha really? Couldn’t make this stuff up.”

