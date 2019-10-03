Extinction Rebellion Spray 1800 Litres of Fake Blood Over the Treasury

In a protest that has left one of the oldest buildings in Whitehall looking like a scene from War of the Worlds, climate communists Extinction Rebellion have just sprayed 1800 litres of fake blood over the treasury using an old fire engine. Maybe the Treasury need to fight fire with fire…

The specific motive is unclear apart from a sign on the fire engine saying “stop funding climate…”. They say blood is thicker than water, but XR are thicker than most…

UPDATE: That black smoke coming out their fire engine doesn’t look particularly environmentally friendly…