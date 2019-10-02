Second Poll Puts Lib Dems Ahead of Labour

YouGov has now released their second poll in a fortnight that shows the Lib Dems to be the second most popular party in Britain; with a 2% rise in their fortunes compared with 27th September, and Labour falling 1% to a mere 21% – Despite all the supposed outrage over prorogation…

The polling – conducted after Boris’s prorogation was overturned by the Supreme Court and the confected row over the PM’s language in Parliament – sees the Tories increasing by 1%, to a lead of 11% over the Lib Dems and 13% over Labour. And this is all before Dianne Abbott takes to the dispatch box for PMQs this afternoon…