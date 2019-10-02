Diane Abbott Forgets Number of Allotted Questions at PMQs

In a move that will not do wonders for her reputation for numbers, Shadow Home Secretary Diane Abbott appeared to forget that the acting Leader of the Opposition is allotted six questions at PMQs. Diane got up for a seventh and had to be told to sit down by Bercow. Awkward…

