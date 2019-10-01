SNP Tabling New Coup Bill

After next week’s PMQs, the SNP’s Pete Wishart is tabling a Ten Minute Rule Bill that would establish the position of an ‘Acting Prime Minister’ and require Cabinet appointments to be approved by MPs, further weakening the executive against Parliament. In Wishart’s own words it would:

“Make provision for the House of Commons to nominate the Prime Minister and approve appointments to the Cabinet; to establish the office of Acting Prime Minister; and for connected purposes.”

Traditionally Ten Minute Rule bills are more about posturing than policy, and rarely make it to law. Bercow however could delight in breaking another convention to make this matter more than it should…