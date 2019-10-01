Police Called to Incident at Tory Conference

The police had to be called to the Tory Conference’s international stand roughly twenty minutes ago to investigate a supposed fracas. Video shows officers entering the lounge and then moving press and onlookers away from the incident.

Police moving press away from incident pic.twitter.com/pYAGnR0zEI — Alex Cadier (@alexcadier) October 1, 2019

A Norwegian MP inside the stall informed Guido that no internationals were permitted to leave the lounge and the police had had to be called over a “misunderstanding”, however there are rumours there was a fight. Developing…

UPDATE: Reports that the fracas involved 1922 Committee member, Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown MP…

The Manchester Police released the following statement:

UPDATE II: Clifton-Brown has now been booted out of Tory conference pending further investigation. Not exactly the headlines CCHQ were hoping for on ‘law and order day’…