Piers Morgan Heckles Boris

Ever the unconventional presenter, Piers Morgan attempted an impersonation of Steve Bray this morning, taking to heckling Boris with a megaphone. It seemed to (almost) work…
Comments
Ever the unconventional presenter, Piers Morgan attempted an impersonation of Steve Bray this morning, taking to heckling Boris with a megaphone. It seemed to (almost) work…
Cameron on that shameful Guardian leader…
“There is no privilege in holding your eldest-born child in your arms as their life drains away. Death knows no privilege.”