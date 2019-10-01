Man Arrested After Pouring Petrol on himself Outside Parliament

A man has been arrested after dousing himself in petrol outside Parliament’s Carriage Gate entrance.

Man next to me at Parliament’s carriage gates appears to have poured (what smells like) petrol on himself. Incredibly brave response from police, who are now helping him. — Huw Merriman (@HuwMerriman) October 1, 2019

A BBC employee in the area at the time said

Horrible to witness this. Police told us to run and nobody knew what was actually happening. Just a lot of shouting and running. Thank God nothing happened.

Talk about gaslighting in politics…