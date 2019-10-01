Man Arrested After Pouring Petrol on himself Outside Parliament

A man has been arrested after dousing himself in petrol outside Parliament’s Carriage Gate entrance.

A BBC employee in the area at the time said

Horrible to witness this. Police told us to run and nobody knew what was actually happening. Just a lot of shouting and running. Thank God nothing happened.

Talk about gaslighting in politics…

October 1, 2019 at 11:33 am

