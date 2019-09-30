Tory MPs Bullish About Staying in Manchester

Despite Parliamentary plotting, Tory MPs aren’t expecting to have to rush back to Westminster today, or indeed the first half of this week, senior government sources tell Guido. The expectation is that there will be more hot air in the commons, with no substantive votes without significant warning. Opposition MPs need to take over the order paper a whole day in advance in order to pass new legislation, giving Tories plenty of warning…

Labour for now seem to be sticking to their word of not tabling significant motions. Just one statement has been confirmed for 2:30, and there are no urgent questions. At this rate they could have just granted a short recess…

Meanwhile Parliament’s ever impartial speaker is taking the opportunity of Tories being away up north to hold a meeting of party leaders this afternoon, without Boris. Plenty of plotting going on but not much action. The combination of Bercow, Corbyn, Blackford, Swinson, Lucas, and Soubry sounds like the worst dinner party ever.

