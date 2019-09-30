Rees-Mogg’s Niece Selected as Tory Candidate

Jacob Rees-Mogg’s niece, Theo Clarke, has been selected as the Tory candidate for Stafford, following Jeremy Lefroy’s announcement that he will be standing down at the next election. With Jacob, Annunziata and now Theo, the Rees-Mogg dynasty has almost taken over…

Theo – who previously described her uncle as “a well-spoken mortician, come to collect the corpse of compassion” – is the daughter of Jacob’s wife, and named after her relative and former US president, Teddy Roosevelt. Guido also hears she is currently living at Sandon Hall, the 19th-century country mansion her boyfriend’s parents own. Guido thinks Jacob would approve…