McDonnell Granted Urgent Question on Hedge Funds Shorting No Deal

John Bercow is allowing remainers to indulge further in their comprehensively debunked conspiracy theory that the PM is being backed by “speculators who have bet billions on a hard Brexit” – a falsehood pushed by former chancellor Philip Hammond earlier this week and now leapt on by the Labour party…

It has just been announced that Bercow has accepted an urgent question from John McDonnell on ‘short positions taken against the pound in the lead up to a possible no-deal Brexit’. You can read in detail here why the conspiracy doesn’t stack up…

Now Bercow has set a precedent, Guido awaits with excitement further UQs on other conspiracy theories, including whether the moon is made of cheese, and whether DCMS are aware that Michael Jackson is in fact still alive…

UPDATE: Two of McDonnell’s former advisors have now debunked the conspiracy theory – namely James Mills and James Meadway…

Meadway also described it as “an absurd conspiracy theory that the former Chancellor should know better than to promote”. Not holding his punches…